Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of AECOM worth $95,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 416.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE ACM opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

