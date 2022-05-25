FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $92,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

