Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,289,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $95,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

