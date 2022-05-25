Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 743.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

