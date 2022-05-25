Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 20,788 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

