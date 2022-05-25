Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 24,025 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,721,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,841,675 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
