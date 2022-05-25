RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

