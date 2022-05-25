Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 35,430 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.28% of Codiak BioSciences worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.88.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

