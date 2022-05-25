Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Seaboard worth $26,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seaboard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,892.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,575.84 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

