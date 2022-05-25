DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $90,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

