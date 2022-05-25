Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,755 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of JHG opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

