Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $92,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

