National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of National Retail Properties worth $93,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 182,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

