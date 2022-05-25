Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,281,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Avantor worth $96,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 235,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 151,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Avantor by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 57,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 265,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

