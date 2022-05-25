National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $90,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

