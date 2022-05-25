Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

