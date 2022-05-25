SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $90,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

