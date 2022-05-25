Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

