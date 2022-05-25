CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,662 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,662 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 102,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 49,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average is $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

