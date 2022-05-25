Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

