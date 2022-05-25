Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $78.75 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 607.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,656 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

