Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 323,985 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,483,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 323,985 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,279,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

