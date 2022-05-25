Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after buying an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

