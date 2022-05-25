Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

