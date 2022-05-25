Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 88,450 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,039,000 after buying an additional 739,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

