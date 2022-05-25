Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 146,851 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,851 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
