Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 146,851 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,851 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.