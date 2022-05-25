Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,091 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

BILL stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

