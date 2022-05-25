American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.58% of American Assets Trust worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $2,556,544. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

