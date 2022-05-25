Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of CACI International worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $273.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.56. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

