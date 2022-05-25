Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.