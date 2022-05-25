Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 64,610 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,610 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of MP Materials worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

