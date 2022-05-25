Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 13,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 563,807 shares.The stock last traded at $54.98 and had previously closed at $54.05.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

