Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 11,041 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 603.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

