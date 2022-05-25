Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,306,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

