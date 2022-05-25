Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

