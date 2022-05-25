Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 46,921 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.66% of Materion worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.