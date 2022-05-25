Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 312.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,580 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 311,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

