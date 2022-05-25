Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,366,000 after purchasing an additional 581,389 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.