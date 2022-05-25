Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 19,275 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 449.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

