Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,946 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Adient worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after acquiring an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $19,440,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

