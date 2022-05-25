Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,420 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $40,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 334,115 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

REXR opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

