Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $12.85 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of ARES opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

