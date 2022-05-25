Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,631 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PPL stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

