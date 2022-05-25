Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,191,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

