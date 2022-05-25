Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 183,378 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

