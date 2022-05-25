Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 31,199 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Affirm were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Affirm by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 292,403 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 61,873 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

