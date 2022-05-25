Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,121 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.83% of PetIQ worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

PetIQ stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

