Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,486 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

