Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,486 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
