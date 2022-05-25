Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sempra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter worth $839,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

