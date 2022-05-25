Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $14 Million Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

